Massive shakeup to hit Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak Board Chairman and Majority Shareholder, Togbe Afede XIV, has confirmed that there will be a massive shakeup in the club’s management.

According to the traditional ruler, the club must get dedicated and loyal administrators to serve the Oak tree.

He made this known during the launching of the ‘Iconic Phobians” last Saturday at the M-Plaza Hotel in Accra.

“Don’t be surprise to see changes in the management of the club soon, we all want our club to be seen up there and I believe bringing in modern football administrators will help us achieve this vision,” he stated.

The Accra giants management is currently made of Hackman Aidoo (Administrative manager/ act MD), Kwame Opare Addo (PRO) and Kwaku Sekyi Quarshie (Corporate affairs manager).

