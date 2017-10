play videoThe audience cheered on loudly as Pataapa and Lil Win did the ‘One Corner’ dance



Pataapa, the artiste behind popular Dance ‘One Corner‘ performed at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman to the World concert held over the weekend at Saka Saka Park at Ashaiman.

The audience cheered on loudly when he was joined by actor and Recording artiste, Lil win.

The event is an annual concert held in Ashaiman, and headlined by Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, as a way of giving back to the community and thanking them for their support for his career.

