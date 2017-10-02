Las Vegas shooting: At least 58 dead at Mandalay Bay Hotel

At least 58 people have been killed and hundreds injured in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert.

A gunman, named as 64-year-old Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel towards an open-air music festival attended by 22,000.

He killed himself as police stormed the room where 10 guns were found.

In an address from the White House, President Donald Trump described the attack as “pure evil”.

He praised the efforts of the emergency services, saying their “miraculous” speed saved lives, and announced he would be visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The attack is the worst mass shooting in recent US history.

Paddock’s motives remain unclear. Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo described the shooting as a “lone wolf” attack.

“We have no idea what his belief system was,” he said.

So-called Islamic State later claimed to be behind the attack, saying that Paddock had converted to Islam some months ago.

But the group provided no evidence for this and has made unsubstantiated claims in the past.

The FBI says it has made no connection between the attack and any international terrorist group.

Source: BBC