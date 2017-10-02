Las Vegas: At least 20 dead in Mandalay Bay shooting

More than twenty people have been killed and at least 100 injured in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert.

A gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel toward an open-air music festival being held close by.

Police said a suspect identified as a local resident, who was not named, had been shot and killed by officers.

They said they were looking for a companion travelling with the suspect as a “person of interest”.

Hundreds of people fled the scene and the sound of what appeared to be prolonged automatic gunfire could be heard on videos posted on social media.

There had been reports of other incidents at different locations along the Las Vegas strip, but police say they believe the dead suspect acted alone.

A hospital spokeswoman said 14 of the wounded were in a critical condition.

Witnesses reported that hundreds of shots were fired.

Many hotels on the Las Vegas strip close to the scene remain on lockdown.

Parts of Las Vegas Boulevard were shut as armed police arrived at the scene of the attack.

People have been sheltering in hotels, restaurants and at Las Vegas McCarran airport.

Some flights were diverted after news of the incident emerged.

The country music festival had been taking place since Friday at several hotels on the Las Vegas strip.

