Kweku Awotwi appointed board chair of Volta River Authority

Kweku Awotwi has been appointed chairman of the reconstituted board of the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Mr. Awotwi a former Chief Executive Officer of VRA is expected to lead the restructuring of the Authority.

Inaugurating the board, Deputy Energy Minister, William Owuraku Aidoo charged the 8-member board to bring to bear their expertise to fast track VRA’s restructuring and to position it as a leader in the West African region when it comes to power generation.

Speaking to JOYBUSINESS after the inauguration, Kweku Awotwi said he plans to focus on dealing with the current financial challenges facing VRA as well as the thermal problems.

He said, “The finances of the authority have to be the highest priority but the government as you probably know has already started thinking of footing a bond.”

“The energy sector levy would be used to secure that, but the financial health of the VRA has to be the top priority,” he added.

On VRA thermal issues, Mr. Awotwi said, “The next issue or equally important issue is the invitation of private sector players into the thermal asset which is also something that has been talked about for many years.”

Other members of the board include; former Chief Executive of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Joyce Aryee, Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional Area , Nana Kobina Nketia -V, Acting Chief Executive of VRA , Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa and Richard Obeng Okrah.