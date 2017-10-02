Kwadwo Asamoah gets rare game time but Juventus held by ambitious Atalanta

play videoGoals from Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain put Juve ahead. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506933818_928_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s Kwadwo Asamoah was in action for Juventus at left back and lasted the entire duration but his team failed to pick up maximum points.

Asamoah who excelled in his left wing-back position, saw his Juventus side drop points for the first time in Serie A this season after Atalanta came from two goals down to draw a thrilling game at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’italia.

Mattia Caldara pulled one back before Bryan Cristante headed the equalizer.

Juve’s Paulo Dybala then had a late penalty saved as his team move to second in the table behind Napoli.

Kwadwo Asamoah was linked to a move away in the summer but is commitment to the old ladies is paying off as coach Allegri is trusting him with more playing time.

