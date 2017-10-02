‘Kufuor camp’ hired me to destroy Akufo-Addo’s image in 2007 – Oxzy FM boss

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017



CEO of Accra-based Oxzy FM, Alfred Kwame Larbi aka DJ Oxygen has alleged that he was contracted to destroy the image of President Nana Akufo-Addo prior to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries in 2007.

President Akufo-Addo who faced competition from 16 other contestants for the NPP flagbearership had emerged as the leading contender in the race though it was widely reported that he was not favoured by the then President J.A.Kufuor.

To bring him down, Mr Larbi has revealed, people from the Kufuor camp asked him to publish a scandalous story against Nana Akufo-Addo. According to him, he fabricated a story about Nana Addo being promiscuous though he had no evidence to back his claim.

“Let me remind you of a story in the past. I once sat and created a story. Do you remember when some 17 aspiring candidates contested the NPP presidential slot? I created a story after I heard rumours that President Nana Akufo-Addo was a womanizer”, he stated.

DJ Oxygen, who is also an entertainment critic, made the revelations when commenting on the recent feud between singer, Mzbel and an entertainment journalist and editor of the Publisher Newspaper, Halifax Ansah Addo over a publication the latter made.

Mzbel had attacked the journalist on social media describing him as “lazy grown man” who feeds on negative news to sustain his business.

Admonishing Mzbel not to pick fights with influential journalists so as not to make them use their media connections to destroy her brand, the Oxzy FM CEO used his revelation as an example of how journalists could be influenced to attack people through publications.

He however quickly pointed out that though he got the false story published which cost him his relationship with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a close person to Akufo-Addo, he was not paid what he was promised.