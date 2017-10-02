Joyce Blessing outshines secular musicians at Ashaiman to da world Concert

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: Jullie Jay-Kanz

2017-10-02

Finding herself as the only gospel musician among several secular acts on 30th September at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman concert could have been intimidating but Joyce Blessing proved she is a maharishi when live performance is made the topic of confabulation.

The mammoth crowd who gathered at the event will definitely be left in nostalgia after the gospel sensation stepped down the stage after the implausible stagecraft she delivered.

Joyce Blessing who started her performance with the popular lively sensational reggae tune “Addis Ababba” by Culture grabbed the attention of every Tom, Dick and Harry with her exceptional musical tones as she followed up with songs like Boot 4 Boot, Monko Moakyi, Osey by Nero x, Ladder by Lilwin and more.

Patrons at the event confirmed her dance moves, coordination, crowd involvement and control over her band made the Agyebum crooner carry the day outshining secular musicians who came to grace the show.

Among other artistes who graced the event were Becca, Kofi Kinaata, Obibini, Kumi Guitar, One Corner hitmaker Patapaa and Shattawale.

Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman concert which has been tagged as one of the biggest events Ghana has seen with over 50,000 music aficionados showing up to be thrilled.