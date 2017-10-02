I don’t want GFA boss job – Okraku

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Executive Chairman of Dreams FC Kurt Okraku says he is not interested in contesting for the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) presidential position which is up for grabs in 2019.

Incumbent president, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi has decided not to seek re-election when his tenure expires.

Mr Okraku, who has overseen the rapid rise of Dreams FC in the lower division and premier divisions of Ghana football, has been tipped by pundits to succeed Nyantakyi but the Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee revealed to Class Sports’ Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang that he is not interested in the job.

“I’ll not be GFA president in 2019. I’m not interested in the job. I have no interest,” he said.

The news is set to come as a surprise to a large number of football fans who have encouraged the astute football administrator to consider vying for the position.

Names including George Afriyie, Wilfred Osei Kwaku, Frank Nelson and Kweku Eyiah have come up in connection with the top GFA job.