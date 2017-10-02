Hot Audio: Chairman Wontumi lauds A Plus for apologizing to Asenso, Jinapor

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Ashanti Region Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) has commended musician Kwame A Plus for rendering an unqualified apology to the two deputy Chiefs of Staff over corruption allegations against them.

He is of the firm conviction that the two Deputy Chiefs Staff Messers Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor are not corrupt and for A Plus to come out and apologize for accusing them is in a right direction.

“I spoke with A Plus when the issue came. He is not bigger than an apology. I know Asenso and Jinapor and I know they are both hardworking people and they hate corruption. They are young and they have worked hard to the level they are. I commend A Plus for rendering an apology to them and I think it’s in a right direction” he said on Accra based Okay fm.

Controversial musician, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A-Plus has rendered another apology to Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye for wrongly accusing them of corruption.

A Plus said listening to Mr Jinapor on the Korle-Bu saga gives him an indication that he (Jinapor) has been lied to and that he may not have understood the issues at the hospital when he intervened.

Kwame A plus noted: “In fact, as human beings – today is Sunday, now my wife has been pulling me to church; today I’m going to church – I think that when you do something and you don’t do it the right way, if you want people to listen to you, it is very very important that you also come and say: ‘OK, I’ve noticed this, and, therefore, I think that my approach was wrong’. I said this on Joy FM and immediately Blakk Rasta came and said: ‘Eh A-Plus, you say people shouldn’t apologize.’ I never said that”.

But speaking on the issue, Chairman Wontumi indicated it was wrong for A Plus to have accused the two of being corrupt without any evidence.

“The issue is Korle Bu was in partnership with Unibank in terms of collecting monies. When NPP came to power, a new bank was to come in but some of the bankers petitioned the chief of staff to check their transactions. So the chief of staff wanted to do it in the right process by writing a letter to the appropriate heads”.

He continued that “It is someone who petitioned the chief of staff. That’s why Jinapor claimed he doesn’t know much about the matter. He only wanted it investigated. It’s not about collecting bribe.

“A plus is also an NPP activist and he thought NDC’s contract should be terminated for the NPP to replace them. A Plus was supposed to go the chief of staff first and not go on social media which I think was wrong. I think it’s a mere miscommunication between them” he noted.

