Hot Audio: A Plus’ apology fake – Abronye DC

Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe has described as fake an apology rendered to two Deputy Chiefs of Staff by popularly musician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus.

“A Plus’ apology is fake and hypocritical. Listening to his apology should even tell you that he showed no remorse. I won’t take that and I still stand by the fact that he should be dealt with drastically for accusing the two government officials” he said in an interview on Accra based Okay FM.

Controversial musician, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A-Plus has rendered another apology to Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye for wrongly accusing them of corruption.

A-Plus had accused the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff of putting pressure on the CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Felix Anyah, to give back a revenue-collection contract to UniBank after the same contract had been given to a wholly-foreign-owned bank.

Jinapor however in an interview on Peace FM, denied the allegation.

In his latest video on Facebook, A-Plus said having listened to Mr Jinapor’s explanations; he believed the two young presidential staffers were misled by uniBank.

But according to Abronye DC, A Plus’ apology to Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor is not sincere.

He indicated that, the musician sounded as if he was forced to render the apology.

The NPP youth activist suggested all those maligned by A Plus sue him to serve as a deterrent to others.

Citing the Deputy Police CID boss, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa, Addo Danquah as an example, Abronye DC said the only way she can redeem her battered image is by suing A Plus.

“The CID boss should take A Plus on because he has tarnished her image. How dare you record a senior police officer without her consent and later render a fake apology?” he quizzed.

