Highlights: Kotoko 1-0 Medeama – MTN FA Cup semi-final

2017-10-02

Watch highlights of Saddick Adams’controversial goal in the extra time for Asante Kotoko which secured a spot for the Porcupines in the final of the 2017 MTN FA Cup and also set up a crunchy tie against Accra Hearts of Oak on October 29 in Tamale.

The Porcupine Warriors beat Medeama 1-0 after a torrid and scintillating 120 minutes of display at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium on Monday.

A scrappy goal from Saddick Adams put the Porcupines in the lead after 8th minutes of play in extra time after Medeama shot stopper Yaw Ansah failed to get his hands on Kwame Boahen’s superb pass in the goalkeeper’s box which subsequently led to the goal.

This is the fifth time the Porcupines will play in the final of the MTN FA Cup in seven years winning the trophy only once in the duration, they only failed to stage a final in 2012 and 2016 when New Edubiase and Bechem United won respectively.

The second semi-final game which was scheduled for Sunday evening was abruptly suspended after to heavy rains made the pitch soggy and difficult to play on.

Kotoko’s arch-rivals Hearts of Oak yesterday (Sunday) booked a place in the grand finale after beating league champions WA All Stars 2-1 in Obuasi.

