Guru and manager go their separate ways

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: zionflex.com

2017-10-02

Guru and Ray Moni <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506970960_343_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hiplife artiste Guru and manager, Ray Moni are not working together any longer, Zionfelix.net can authoritatively confirm.

The two according to the rapper agreed to go their separate ways after their two-year contract ended.

NKZ Music in a press statement sent to Zionfelix.net appreciated the efforts of Richard Amankwah aka Ray Moni to sustain his career during the two-year period.

The management of NKZ Music on this day Monday, 2 October 2017 would want to publicly announce that the two-year (2015-2017) management contract between Guru (Nana Yaw Yeboah Maradona) and Richard Amankwah who’s publicly known as Ray Moni has ended hence, the need for both parties to part ways amicably.

The team would want to proclaim of his good works, kind heart, and impacts he has made unto the NKZ Music team and the Artist.