Gov’t promises major crackdown on fake textile importers

The Trade Minister says the government is ready to roll out a comprehensive strategy aimed at combating pirated textiles.

Alan John Kyerematen said the measures will bring a “lasting solution” to the smuggling and counterfeiting of fabrics in the country.

He said the Ministry has briefed the stakeholders of the textile industry about the strategies to implement to address the challenges.

“As a government, we are committed [to addressing the issue],” he said.

The Minister was reacting to a petition submitted by the Textiles, Garment and Leather Employees’ Union (TEGLU) Monday.

Some members of the Union picketed the Ministry demanding the inauguration of the Anti-Textiles Piracy Taskforce.

The Taskforce had been operational since 2010 until it was disbanded earlier this year.

General Secretary of the Union, Abraham Koomson told Joy News the counterfeiting of local prints is collapsing their companies.

He said production levels of the Union’s member companies have been low, a development he blamed on activities of smugglers.

“We don’t have any problem with people importing textiles but it is the faking that we are against,” he clarified.

Mr Koomson said the Anti-Textiles Piracy Taskforce helped to sanitise the industry when it was set up in 2010, but lamented its inactivity.

But the Trade Ministry has assured the Union it is working to ensure that the Taskforce is inaugurated to combat pirated textiles.

“We’ve explained to them [the measures we will put in place] and they have come to an agreement,” Mr Kyerematen said.