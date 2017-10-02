Ghana to host 6th Int’l Single Window Conference in Accra

Ghana is set to host the 6th International Single Window Conference in Accra from 3rd to 5th October.

The conference will be under the theme: “Trade facilitation agreement and e-commerce development: the role of single window as a catalyst.”

According to organizers of the event, African Alliance for E-Commerce, Ghana was selected to host the event due to the numerous successes chalked in the automation of its port systems in Africa.

After a workshop to outline the programme line up for the conference, Executive Director of GCNet, Emmanuel Darko said the Conference will serve as an opportunity to highlight Ghana’s success in the single window implementation process.

Head of Communications at GCNet, Aba Lokko said her outfit is happy to collaborate with the African Alliance and other stakeholders to organize the conference.

She said it creates an opportunity for Ghanaians to have more information about the concept to enable them appreciate the value it holds for national development.

“We took the initiative to organize this workshop to ensure that Journalists who will be assigned to cover the event will have a better understanding of the conference,” she stated.

The International Single Window Conference is an African initiative held once a year.

This year’s event will be under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and GCNet – the pioneer single window and e-solutions provider for trade facilitation and revenue mobilization.