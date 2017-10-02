Fight the system not musicians – Bullet

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2017

Ricky Nana Agyemang a.k.a Bullet, manager of award-winning singer Ebony has expressed his candid opinion on Akoo Nana’s video he made a few days ago via his official social media [Facebook] handle.

Bullet who is a member of music duo Ruff N Smooth wasn’t happy with Akoo Nana’s videos on social media.

He [Bullet] could not understand why the “Wash and wear” artiste [Akoo Nana] disgraced other Ghanaian artistes for not making money out of their music.

He advised him [Akoo Nana], that “he should be mindful of what he says on social media because there might be an investor somewhere willing to support the music industry”.

According to him, “I support what Akoo Nana said in his video, but he shouldn’t have attacked his colleague musicians but rather fight the system in the industry”.

He said, instead, structures must be put in place so that musicians can make enough for themselves.