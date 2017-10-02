Ex-GPL referee confesses taking bribes to manipulate result of games

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: sportsobama.com

2017-10-02

Former Ghana Premier League referee, Agyemang Duah has confessed taking bribe from clubs to manipulate the outcome of matches during his active days.

Duah, who now chairs the Referees Appointment Committee for the Eastern Region says he has decided to open up on the level of corruption in the refereeing profession in a bid to see an end to the canker.

According to him, there is no denying the fact that referees on the domestic scene take bribes to determine the outcome of matches in, the bribe insisting the rot can only be eradicated when his fellow referees are able open up on the practice.

He further revealed that, most referees do not see the act as evil anymore due to the hardship and frequency with which they receive such inducements from clubs, claiming that bribes for referees are deemed necessary to cut cost on transportation.

Speaking during an interview with Bryt Power Sports, the retired referee stated emphatically that, they (referees) do not go in for the bribe but the club officials chases them to pay for and you cannot ignore it if they approach you.

“The home teams mostly supposed to offer reception to the referees, feed them, pay for their accommodation and later give them money as transportation and these make it very difficult for referees to officiate against such teams”.

“You cannot be fair in officiating a game when the home team that received you offer you an envelope that you know you don’t deserve this money so how can you go in the game and not favour them at least”. “I took money from a club official before a game to officiate on behalf of the team but I used my mind to officiate it. And at the end of the game, he came swearing at me”.

“Sometimes I take the bribe and officiates the match fairly but sometimes you simply cannot”

“We cannot end it when we all hide it. We can only find solutions when we are ready to confess the sins”, he said.

The Eastern Region referees appointment committee chairman stressed that, some club officials do question him after games for failing to comply with the agreement made to influence the game.

“If you rescind to any offer from club officials, especially the home side, they will attack you if they do not win thinking that, you have taken bribe from the away team”. Duah added.