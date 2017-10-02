Europe-based Black Stars players jet in for date against Uganda in Kampala

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Black Stars players have left their various bases in Europe for Africa as the 2018 World Cup qualifiers take shape.

In-form Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is set to leave Spain today via the Madrid Airport all the way up to Amsterdam before arriving in Africa.

Augsburg has confirmed they will release their sharp defender Daniel Opare who is making a return to the national team for the first time in three years.

Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey who was only good for the bench against Bournemouth will also catch a flight from Leicester to Heathrow where he will fly to Ghana via Amsterdam.

The likes of Christian Atsu, Lumor Agbenyenu as well as Switzerland based duo Raphael Dwamena and Kasim Nuhu have all set off and are on their way to Africa and should arrive on Monday evening.

Frank Acheampong who has the longest journey to make because he is coming all the way from China is also set to leave his club today and should arrive in Africa on Tuesday morning.

There is, however, some bad news as it looks more likely that skipper of the team Asamoah Gyan will not be part of the team due to a knock he picked up ten days ago.

He is however likely to communicate his decision to the technical team in the coming days as his club seek for his attention to fully recover for the grueling season.