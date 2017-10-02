Egypt coach refuses to comment on Ghana-Uganda World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has refused to comment on the match between their group opponents Ghana and Uganda even though the match can decide their 2018 World Cup qualification.

The Argentine boss is asserting that he is only focusing on the Congo game at the moment when he was asked about the Uganda versus Ghana game.

The Black Stars travel to Kampala to face the Cranes in Group D’s first match of the weekend on Saturday before Egypt plays Congo the following day in the group’s other game.

Egypt should officially qualify if they beat Congo in Alexandria and second-placed Uganda stumble against Ghana in the same round.

Egypt need to win in Alexandria to secure their first World Cup ticket since 1990, and their third ever.

They are lying top of group E with 9 points, two more than Uganda and four more than Ghana, while Congo have lost hope, sitting at the bottom of the table with a solitary point.