Edwin Gyimah scores as Helsingborg loss at Gefle

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-02

Edwin Gyimah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506985226_407_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyimah was on target for Helsingborg in their 2-1 loss against Gefle in the Swedish Superettan League on Monday evening.

Helsingborg fell behind to a 31st minute strike by Deniz Hummet at the Gavlevallen Arena.

With seconds to end the first half, Adam Bergmark-Wiberg added Gefle’s second of the game with a powerful shot just outside the 18-yard box.

Gyimah scored his second goal of the season when he pulled a goal back in the 90th minute.

Despite the loss, Helsingborg maintain their 4th spot on log with 41 points after 11 games.