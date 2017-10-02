E.L – ‘Pay Like A Boss’

Love is at the centre of ‘Pay Like A Boss’, the new single from rapper E.L. On this track, he’s heard assuring his lover of taking care of her like the boss he is “what you go chop? I go pay/If your pocket short, I go upgrade like a boss”.

E.L, like his other Afrobeat songs, sings entirely on this record. The beat definitely has the west African mid-tempo vibe which has become an Afrobeat sound, however the mellow grooves are adorned by some live drums. ‘Pay Like A Boss’ confirms the saying that love goes beyond what the heart feels. It involves the ability to be take care of that lover: you should be able to pay for her bills including that of her mum.

That’s exactly what E.L is saying on this song, ‘Pay Like A Boss’, another single taken off his forthcoming album “WAVs” (West African Vibes).