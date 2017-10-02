Don’t pay for Akufo-Addo’s visit – O.B Amoah to MMDAs

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

The Deputy Minister for Local Government, OB Amoah has charged Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern part of the country not to pay a supposed levy of GH¢5,000 each as a contribution towards President Nana Akufo-Addo’s visit to those areas.

According to O.B Amoah, the Ministry has not authorized any such payment as being imposed by the Northern Regional Coordinating Council.

Citi News gathered that the Northern Regional Coordinating Council had tasked each of the 26 MMDAs in the 3 regions of the North to contribute GH¢ 5,000 each to make arrangements towards President Akufo Addo’s visit which begins today [Monday].

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhassan Issahaku in a leaked letter urged the MMDAs to treat the matter with “urgency” ahead of the President’s visit.



According to the leaked letter, the amount must be paid by close of day on Monday to ensure a successful organization of the President’s tour of the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions.

But the Akuapem South, legislator, O. B. Amoah in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show said, the Ministry has not sanctioned such levy.

“As far as we are concerned, this is not sanctioned and nobody is authorized to pay anything towards the president’s visit. The Presidential office will have their own arrangement when it comes to such trips. And I expect that the RCC should be able to know that this is not the situation where you should ask any district to make any contributing towards the president’s visit,” he said.

“It is unknown and not sanctioned… I don’t think it is the right thing to do. If for any situation the president visits a district and the district has to cater for some aspect of the visit, that should be well documented and authorized,” he added.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, is expected to tour that part of the country within seven days from Monday, October 2, 2017, to Sunday, October 8, 2017.



This follows similar tours of the Ashanti and Western Regions earlier in 2017.