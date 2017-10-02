Do more to increase cocoa production – Asantehene

Business News of Monday, 2 October 2017

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has commended government on its recent vigorous advocacy drive on the promotion of local cocoa consumption.

He also commended government’s bid to increase the nation’s cocoa production.

“I congratulate and encourage you to do more since charity begins at home,” he said.

Speaking at an event to mark World Cocoa Day and 70th anniversary celebration of COCOBOD held in Kumasi on Monday, October 2 2017 under the theme, “70 years on: Mobilising for a sustainable cocoa economy”, the Asantehene said Ghanaians should be seen patronising our cocoa to give the nation benefit and also increase the nation’s earnings.

The Asante monarch said Ashanti Region was the leading producer of cocoa in the country, but noted that, due to migration and relocation of some residents in the region – especially to the Western Region – it has dropped from first to third position in the country.

He said cocoa has significantly impacted many lives in the Ashanti, Eastern and the Western regions and commended cocoa farmers for their contribution towards the development of the nation.