Disregard GHS 5000 contribution for Akufo-Addo’s tour – N/R Minister

The request for the 26 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in the Northern Region to pay GHS5000 each as their contribution towards President Nana Akufo-Addo’s tour of the enclave was not officially sanctioned, the Northern Regional Minister Salifu Sa-eed has said in a statement Monday.

“I wish to make it clear that the decision, which was arrived at by the MMDCEs themselves and based on precedence had no official sanction,” Mr Sa-eed said and further directed all metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives in the region to disregard such payment.

A letter from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) dated Friday, September 29 and signed by Chief Director, Alhassan Issahaku on behalf of the Regional Minister gave the assemblies up to Monday, 2 October to make their contributions.

However, there was brouhaha over the internal memo after it was leaked to the media on Sunday, following concerns that the this expenditure will affect the budgetary plan of most Assemblies, especially those that do not have the financial muscle to undertake such activities.

The President is expected up north of the country for a 3-day tour of the region from 6th-8th October 2017.