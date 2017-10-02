DCE, school housemaster engage in street fight

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

The campus of Kumasi Secondary Technical Senior High School (KSTS) yesterday Sunday October 1, 2017, turned into boxing arena after a former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Banda in the Brong Ahafo Region, Hon. Jacob Boateng and a Housemaster of the school whose name was only given as Mr. Appau were seen openly trading blows

To the surprise of the students and some parents around to visit their wards on campus, the housemaster and the former DCE were seen hurling insults at each other which was crowned with fisticuffs.

The angry housemaster was said to have attempted to prevent the former DCE from entering into the campus of the school since it was not a visiting day for parents.

According to eye witnesses who gave chronology of the events, the housemaster accosted the former DCE at the school’s entrance to ascertain his mission telling him that parents were not supposed to visit their wards at the time.

“Go back… go back! This is not time to visit your wards” Mr. Appau was reportedly heard on top of his voice according to eye witnesses mynewsgh.com spoke to.

The former DCE out of anger in response said “who are you? ….if you are a teacher and so what? Do you also know who I am? I am DCE if you don’t know me”, the students recounted to our reporter who went to the KSTS campus to confirm the development.

When Mynewsgh.com later contacted the former DCE, Mr Jacob Boateng he confirmed it was the housemaster who first assaulted him and called him a villager without provocation”.

“I did not insult him ….. I was only defending myself when he assaulted me and held my shirt”, he narrated to our reporter Kwabena Danso-Dapaah.

“I am yet to go hospital but I am not interest in lodging a compliant with the police at the moment. I will officially write to the school authorities and GES for the necessary action”, he stated.

Meanwhile, attempts to get Mr. Appau for his side of the story has proven futile as he was said to have left campus and his whereabouts unknown.