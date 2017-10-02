Daniel Opare set for Black Stars return; wants to impress this time around

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-02

Daniel Opare has managed to turn things around at club level <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506931227_892_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Augsburg defender Daniel Opare will end a three-year absence from the national team this week and wants to let his football do the talking.

The defender has been rewarded for his strong start to the season in the German Bundesliga where he has played in five league games so far.

The Ghanaian has managed to turn things around at club level after it looked like he was never going to cut it at Augsburg.

His improved form has helped his club to rise to 6th on the league table and there have been muted talks of a new contract to keep him on his feet.

Kwesi Appiah has noticed his change in fortune and has given him a look in again.

The defender shared his thoughts on his return and what he expects when he returns from Africa.

“Well I have to get some rest and go back to Ghana for the national team and continue playing,” the Ghanaian said after the defeat to Dortmund

“We have had a strong start and we hope to continue going when we return from the international break.”

He is likely to challenge long-serving Harrison Afful for the right-back position as Kwesi Appiah looks to build his new team.