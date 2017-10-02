Confusion rocks Miss Ghana pageant

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2017

2017-10-02

The much anticipated Miss Ghana beauty pageant slated for October 7, 2017 may suffer a setback following a decision by one its sponsor.

Ghandour Cosmetics Limited, leading Ghanaian cosmetics production brand pulled out days to the publicized event

The company supposed to be the headline sponsor for the event, according to reports pulled out for breach of contract.

Stephen Boadi, Marketing Manager for NP Ghandor Cosmetics revealed this in an exclusive interview with Mike 2 on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall Saturday.

He indicated that, Exclusive Events Ghana, organizers of the Miss Ghana did not fulfill their part of the bargain.

Mr. Boadu who claimed they paid 60 percent of the amount to be gold sponsor with products ABC hair relaxer and Glam makeup did not get the needed publicity promised.

He claimed, Inna Mariam Patty, the Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Events Ghana unilateral changed the terms of the contract without their consent.

“We did not get the radio, television and print publicity as promised and our banners were not even displayed at the event grounds. This is not what we agreed on and every effort to get Inna to address the issue proved futile” he bemoaned.

Mr. Boadu said they are no longer interested in sponsoring the event due to what he described as the unfair treatment meted to them.