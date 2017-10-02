Coach Kwesi Appiah supports widows in Nima

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Ghana coach ,James Kwasi Appiah has made a donation to the Africa Widows and Widowers Foundation at Nima, Accra.

The items, estimated around GH 10, 000.00 which included bags of rice, cooking oil and detergent was part of Appiah’s social responsibility to the less privileged in society.

Donating the items, the Black Stars coach said that “This is something that has been on my heart always; to support widows, widowers and the less privileged.

“I have been doing similar things in the Brong Ahafo but this is my first time here in Accra and It is just the beginning.

“I understand the fact that becoming the only bread winner in such times is very difficult and it behoves us as a society to help and also be there for each other.

The secretary of the Foundation, Abdul Razak Issah thanked the coach for his immense support, saying, “We are very grateful for this kind gesture.

“The coach has put smiles on the faces of the widows. It is such a big deal for us and for them and we are absolutely touched. It’d make a huge difference in their lives.

He called on other individuals to emulate coach Appiah’s gesture in order to support the less privileged in society.