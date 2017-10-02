CK Morgan set to release “touch my body” music video

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2017

German R&B artiste of Ghanaian descent, CK Morgan, born Frank Morgan, is set to release music visuals for his much-anticipated music visual dubbed “Touch My Body”.

The music video promise to be the most talk about when premiered via Ck’s official youtube channel.

Speaking in an interview, the singer revealed that the music video will blow the minds of Ghanaians and many should expect more from him

Currently, in Ghana, shooting 3 music video for his released singles the singer affirmed that shared his experience behind the scenes as he acknowledged the great and creative works of music video director Henry KD.

He added that Ghanaians should watch out for another video from his camps and Twi Pop recording artistes D Cryme

