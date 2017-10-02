Categories of 2017 Ghana Property Awards

Business News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: Kojo Graham

2017-10-02

Companies will use the categories out as a guide for their entries <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506961297_384_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The management of Ghana Property Awards wish to inform and further educate prospective individuals, companies and government agencies to use this guide for their entries for the 2017 Ghana Property Awards – Northern Sector.

All entries must be supported by written and audiovisual evidence. Finalists are also to note that they may be required to grant access to the panel of judges and/or technical committee – with or without prior notification – to their estates, properties, communities, factories, warehouses and institutions as part of the committee’s information gathering, facts establishing and entry verification process.

Section A

Best Developer NS 2017 – Lower Income

This category refers to Properties priced below GhC70,000. The Development must be well planned, beautifully constructed with solid materials and come with all the accessories required for a comfortable living – good road network, good drainage systems, etc. The developer must have of necessity created well-demarcated commercial, educational, social and religious hubs as they may apply within the Development.

Best Developer NS 2017 – Exclusive Property

This category refers to individual properties developed with special features/amenities to serve specific purposes, be it mini-park, well-furnished cinema room, mini ranch, mini golf course, tennis court, etc., and is to recognize individuals and developers who have gone out of their way to raise the bar in property development in the Northern Sector. This Award is a celebration of innovation and a reward for pushing the envelope when it comes to housing. In short, it must be aspirational.

Best Private Home NS 2017

This category refers to properties developed by private individuals (who are not recognized estate developers) primarily for short lets, long leases, as a holiday home, family getaway, etc. and could also be for self-occupancy. The building must necessarily be an outstanding architectural edifice with several bedrooms, have a ‘wow’ factor, structurally sound, fitted with all the gadgets and facilities to appeal to clients/renters and must have an enticing surrounding, view or landscape.

SECTION B

Inputs Supplier NS 2017 – Tiles & Sanitary Ware

This category refers to the Tiles & Sanitary Ware Company/supplier which has dominated the Sector in recent years by supplying quality, durable, designer/exclusive Tiles & Sanitary Ware and is well known for its flexible payment packages. The firm must be the preferred Tiles & Sanitary Ware supplier for a number of Estate Developers in the Sector.

Inputs Supplier 2017 – Blocks & Concrete Products

This category refers to companies that are into the manufacturing and supply of Blocks & Concrete Products in the Sector. The successful company must have a well-established reputation for reliability and consistency, products durability and diversity, ability to meet client specification, innovation, and flexible payment packages. The firm must have enjoyed wide patronage and must show proof of supplying its concrete products for a landmark project in the sector.

Inputs Supplier NS 2017 – Cement & Iron Rods.

This category refers to companies that are into the manufacturing and/or supply of Cement &Iron Rods in the Sector. The successful company must have a well-established reputation for reliability and consistency, products durability, ability to meet client specification, and flexible payment packages. The firm must have enjoyed wide patronage and must show proof of being the suppliers for a landmark project in the sector.

Best Glazing Company NS 2017

This category refers to firms that are into Aluminum Glazing Products such as Sliding Doors, Sliding Windows, Glass Walls, Aluminum Doors, etc. for both Residential and Commercial use. The successful firm must be known for its high quality products, ability to deliver products to specification, the great finishing of its products, inventiveness and variety.

In addition, the firm must provide professional services by way of installation, post-installation maintenance and after-sales service. The firm must also show proof of its engagement in a landmark edifice in the sector.

Manufacturing Company NS 2017 – Roofing Products

This category refers to firms that are into the manufacturing of roofing products for both Residential and Commercial use. The successful firm must be known for its high quality products, reliability, ability to deliver products to specification, the great finishing of its products, and variety.



The firm must have enjoyed wide patronage and must show proof of being the suppliers for a landmark project in the sector, as well as being the suppliers to a number of estate projects in the sector.

Manufacturing Company NS 2017 – Furniture Design

This category refers to furniture-producing companies setting the standard in artistic, innovative and compelling furniture designs in the Northern Sector. The firm must be noted for transforming interiors into stunning living or workspaces with its elegant furniture sets, as well as employing innovation to solve spacing and other problems, and must have enjoyed high patronage as a result. The firm must be based or have a setup in the Northern Sector and must have created employment opportunities for people along the production chain.

Manufacturing Company NS 2017 – Building Products – Clay

This category refers to companies that are into the manufacturing and supply of Clay building products in the Sector. The successful company must have a well-established reputation for reliability and consistency, products durability and diversity, ability to meet client specification, innovation, and flexible payment packages. The firm must have enjoyed wide patronage and must show proof of its products being used for a landmark project in the sector.

SECTION C

Best Mortgage Provider NS 2017

This category refers to the Mortgage firm or Financial Institution that has made the biggest contribution to the Housing Industry in the Northern Sector in terms of financing home purchases and individual home building projects. The firm must be noted for its openness/approachability/good customer services and must back its case with evidence of number of home transactions it has financed. A well-publicized partnership with an estate developer and/or major estate project aimed at facilitating home ownership will be a plus.

Best Community Watchdog Group NS 2017

This category refers to community-based groups formed to help provide security and protection within the community. The successful Watchdog Group must have a well-structured method of operations and must have through its vigilance, diligence, intelligence-gathering, overt and covert presence, etc., prevented, forestalled and halted criminal activities in its community. The Group must also have a documented record/commendation letter from the Police of how it has been assisting the Institution concerning the above and other areas including arrests.

Best Street NS 2017

This category refers to streets in private residential developments/estates within the Sector. The ‘winning’ street must be a first-class road devoid of patches and potholes, be structurally sound for easy run off of water during rainfall, have street lights at appropriate intervals, have some presence of greenery e.g. trees, be properly demarcated for the left and right sides, and must have the necessary road signs. This Award is a reward for the efforts of the inhabitants of this private community for ensuring that ‘their’ street is in good order.

Best Landlord 2017 NS

This category refers to a private individual who has created a small community of tenants having built and rented out at least three housing units on the same parcel of land, be it a (small) block of apartments, or a set of detached/semi-detached units. The housing units must be close enough to each other to experience common accommodation situations; e.g. common drainage situations, common access to electricity and potable water, maintenance issues, security issues, etc.

The successful landlord must be known for attending to his or her tenants’ concerns with the required haste and even going beyond what is required to offer the best possible living conditions for his or her tenants. Finalists in this category must necessarily be nominated by at least two of their respective tenants.

Registrations

Prospective Real Estate Developers, contractors, service providers, who believe they cut to this standard can click here to submit their entries one more time.