Brussels Airlines inaugurates new office to expand operations in Ghana

Brussels Airlines is set to expand its operations in Ghana with the inauguration of a new office at the Atlantic Towers, Airport City.

The move by the Airlines is to be more accessible to its customers and to improve their services as well.

Country Manager of Brussels Airlines, Rita Macedo during the inauguration said, “It’s in line with our structure to be more accessible and to invest in this country.”

The company is also looking forward to expanding its operations in the country by increasing its number of flights from five to six.

Ms Macedo said, “We will like to increase our flights. We will see in the future if we can increase one more flight to have at least six flights.”

She said Brussels Airlines will strive to remain competitive in the aviation sector in Ghana.

Speaking at the event, Aviation minister, Cecilia Dapaah said the establishment of her ministry is an indication of the importance the government attaches to the aviation sector.

She said while the government played its part to grow the sector and to achieve its vision of making Ghana an aviation hub in West Africa, the airlines also have a duty to improve their services to customers.

Ms Dapaah congratulated Brussels Airline for their achievements so far and encouraged them to do more business in Ghana and expand their frontiers.

Next month will mark two years since Brussels Airlines commenced its operations in the country and is offering huge discounts on tickets to London and Europe till March, 2018.