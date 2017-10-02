Black Stars to arrive in Uganda on Thursday for World Cup qualifier

The squad played with Congo last month <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506970831_612_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana will arrive in Kampala on Thursday to face Uganda in their penultimate 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The team opened their training camp in Kenya on Monday to prepare for the task ahead.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah whittled his squad to 24 with Asamoah Gyan and Thomas Agyepong omitted from the squad due to injury.

Despite having faint hopes of qualifying to the final next year, Ghana are bent on winning.

Uganda managed to draw with Ghana in the opening World Cup qualifier at the Tamale Stadium.

قالب وردپرس

Comments