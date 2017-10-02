Black Queens defender Linda Eshun wins best player award in Iceland

Linda Eshun joined the club in 2015, and has been consistent with the team <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506963625_781_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Queens defender Linda Eshun has been voted best player at club side Grindavík in Iceland.

The defender has been impressive for the Icelandic club, helping them to successes in the season.

Following her remarkable displays with the club, the former Hasaacas Ladies player was named the best player at the club.

Linda Eshun joined the club in 2015, and has been consistent with the team, playing week in week out.She took to twitter to express her delight.

The 25 year old was part of the Black Queens team that place 3rd at the Africa Women’s Championship in Cameroon last year.

قالب وردپرس

Comments