Black Princesses to face Kenya in next stage of U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers

2017-10-02

Kenya sailed to the next round of the 2018 under-20 World Cup qualifiers after staging a heroic performance to overpower Ethiopia 2-1 in a pulsating contest at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The win made the Kenyan girls sail to the next hurdle on a 4-3 aggregate after the first leg in Ethiopia some two weeks ago ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Experienced Corazone Aquino drew the first blood in the 11th minute with a neat shot, firing low but firmly after being played through by Cynthia Shilwatso to beat opposing custodian Abera Igesi.

The visitors, however, drew level after Kenyan custodian Lilian Awuor was adjudged to have brought down Mirkat Feleke, who made no mistake with the penalty awarded.

Genitrix Shikangwa, however, had the last word in the engrossing game heading in a cross from Kaari Wincate.

After the goal, Ethiopia upped their attacks with energetic play in midfield but Kenya’s defence stood tall to claim the win.