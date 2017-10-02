Ayews open up on Kwesi Appiah snub

Some Ghanaians believe the coach is sabotaging their National team dreams by excluding the Ayews <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506924019_309_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The exclusion of the Ayews from Ghana’s squad to face Uganda has been very topical as most Ghanaians have attributed it to the fact that the duo decided to drop out of Ghana’s game return league against Congo.

Although the coach has explained that he is using the opportunity to test other equally good Ghanaians, most Ghanaians and fans of the duo believe the coach is sabotaging their National team dreams.

But speaking in the aftermath of Saturday’s game, Andre said: “We enjoy playing in the best league. Not a lot of players play in this league. A lot dream to play in this league. ?

“We are here representing Ghana. We will try to represent our continent as best as we can.

“You always get people who are happy and those who are angry but what we know is that God has blessed us and we will always represent our country.”

