Attorney General’s office acting lawlessly – Woyome’s Spokesperson

The spokesperson for embattled Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome, Reginald Dogbey has lambasted the office of the Attorney General for what he describes as gross abuse of the constitution and the rights of his boss.

He singled out and questioned why Deputy Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame will sideline the constitution and act arbitrarily when the court was still handling the case.

“What lawlessness is he perpetrating that you are in court and you know will be appearing before a judge in this same matter and yet you take soldiers and policemen pushing them around and harassing the peace of Mr Woyome. What is coming to court again to do if you can take the law into your own hands and behave so lawlessly…We must respect and maintain the sanctity of that office,” he maintained.

Mr Woyome was expected to appear before the Supreme Court today, Monday, 2 October 2017 to answer questions on measures he has taken to refund the GHS51.2 million to the state but the trial judge was not available, hence sitting was adjourned to October 10.

Mr Woyome in 2016 initially made a commitment to refund the GH¢51.2 million in an installment of GH¢5 million which was supposed to begin on April 1, 2017 but has so far paid only GH¢4 million into the bank account of the Attorney-General’s office.

Although he agrees there were some delays with regards to payment schedules, the spokesperson insisted that it was unprofessional for Mr Dame to take soldiers and policemen to Woyome’s residence to harass him when Woyome was expected to make an appearance before court.

He explained that:”Its the Attorney General which should know the law and know better. It’s the AG who should be protecting the constitution and the right of Ghanaians. So that is why I put the blame squarely on that office… so if some individuals in that office try to use that power capriciously then we should question them,” he said

“The court is where we should finalise this matter. This case against Mr Woyome should be brought to a closure so that his rights will not be violated. that is why he is asserting his rights legally “, he said

I don’t know why he is taking this matter personal as if Ghana belongs to him…”I blame the police and the soldiers who have allowed themselves to be used. i believe that although it was not sanctioned by their bosses so those who have allowed themselves to be used, “he added.