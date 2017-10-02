Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars squad against Uganda

Kwasi Appiah has dropped skipper Asamoah Gyan from the team to face Uganda due to injury <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506956427_832_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah has dropped skipper Asamoah Gyan from the team to face Uganda Cranes due to injury.

Gyan was named among the 26 man squad named by coach Kwasi Appiah but latest information from the team’s camp indicates that captain has been omitted from the team.

Coach Kwasi Appiah has already dropped the Ayew brothers leading to scathing attack on the ex-AL Khartoum trainer.

Turkish Club Kayserispor had sent in a letter to the Black Stars Coach to excuse the player from his squad in order to allow him heal following an injury he sustained.

Ghana will now face the cranes of Uganda without the services the three key players.

