Andre Ayew happy with win over Jordan’s Swansea City

West Ham United midfielder Andre Ayew has shared his excitement on winning the first battle between himself and his brother Jordan Ayew, after the London side beat Swansea 1-0.

Diafra Sakho scored in the 90 minute to snatch all three points from the Swans and ease the pressure on manager Slaven Bilic.

Andre Ayew saw 78 minutes of action and was replaced by Arthur Masuaka who created the assist for the winner.

However, was excited playing against his brother and was more delighted after picking all three points.

He posted on twitter,”blessed boys what God has done for us. Can’t thank him enough ???????? ???????? @jordan_ayew9!3 points at home in a difficult game?back to work ?? >”

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew lasted the entire duration of the game.

