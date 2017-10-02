Akufo-Addo congratulates ex-Prez Kufuor for ‘humanity’ award

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-02

President Nana Akufo-Addo congratulated former President John Agyekum Kufuor on the achievement <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506981023_414_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated former President John Agyekum Kufuor on his receipt of the first-ever Wilberforce World Freedom Medal from the University of Hull’s Wilberforce Institute.

Hull University in the United Kingdom awarded the first ever Wilberforce World Freedom Award to the former President for his work towards improving the well-being of humanity.

In a statement announcing the award signed by Professor Susan Lea, Vice-Chancellor of the University said it was in recognition of Mr Kufuor’s “many years of great humanitarian service to the cause of Freedom in Ghana and around the world.”

The award is the initiative of the Wilberforce Institute for the study of Slavery and Emancipation at the University of Hull where the former President was the Special Guest of Honour at the formal launch of the Institute 10 years ago.

Congratulating his former boss in a statement Monday, President Akufo-Addo said, “The award is in recognition of his “huge contribution to really put Ghana on the map, politically and socially”, and also “raising its profile as a centre of democracy and good governance.””

“Ghanaians acknowledge with gratitude the honour that has been done them by this award and congratulates former President J.A. Kufuor on this well-deserved recognition,” he added.