A Plus’ ‘tape edited not doctored’ – Kwesi Pratt

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has described the leaked conversation between A Plus and ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah as “edited but not doctored”

Controversial musician, A Plus in a recent Facebook post, described the two gentlemen, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye as “stupid corrupt thieves”. The matter was referred to the police for further investigation following widespread condemnation.

However, on Wednesday 27th September 2017, an audio conversation between A Plus and a senior CID official identified to be the Deputy Director General of the CID, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah which indicated that the investigative report was cooked, went viral on social media.

Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr stated that although the tape looks edited, the editing did not affect the content and the message the CID official wanted to put across.

According to Kwesi Pratt, the language in the leaked tape is very plain and does not suggest that there has been any form of doctoring in the leaked tape.

“The confidence of the public in the Police has been reduced substantially because of the utterances of this woman”, he said