Trader jailed 18 years for robbery

2017-09-30

Ackon Sarfo has been sentenced to pay a fine of GHC 480.00 in default serve four years imprisonment.

A trader was on Thursday sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for slashing a cleaner’s arm with a knife after snatching her hand bag at Spintex, a suburb of Accra.

Ackon Sarfo charged for robbery and causing unlawful harm, pleaded guilty.



Sarfo pleaded with the court adding that he did not intentionally harm the victim, Justine Atankuga, adding that the ensuing struggle led to the harm.

The court presided over by Ms Eva Bannerman-Williams sentenced Sarfo to 18 years imprisonment on the charge of robbery.



On the charge of causing harm, he was sentenced to pay a fine of GHC 480.00 in default serve four years imprisonment.

Sentences are to run concurrently

Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that the complainant, Ms Atankuga and the accused both reside at Spintex.

On September 26, this year, at about 0500 hrs, Ms Atankuga was on her way to work at GT Bank, Spintex branch.

Prosecution said on reaching a section of the road in front of BCM Construction Workshop, Ms Atankuga saw Sarfo pretending to be repairing his faulty bicycle.

Chief Inspector Adu said the complainant greeted Sarfo but he did not respond so she continued her way.



Soon after the complainant had walked away, the accused followed her and pulled a knife and ordered her to surrender her bag containing two mobile phones valued at GHC 1,000.00.

Sarfo then slashed her right arm and bolted with the complainant’s bag.



Prosecution said the complainant shouted for help and some security men came to her rescue and managed to apprehend the convict.