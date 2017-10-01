Stonebwoy’s wife survives knife attack at Ashaiman concert

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and wife on Saturday during ‘Ashaiman To The World Concert 2017’ were attacked by unknown assailant.

The Zylofon media signed artiste had a knife slashed through a tent in which he was dressing up for his Concert.

According to reports, the unidentified person missed the musician but unfortunately the knife cut the backside of his wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong Satekla.

Stonebwoy posted on his Facebook page a picture of the cut tent with a caption, “knife cuts through my tent, missed me as target and cuts wifey on her backside!”.

The VGMA reggae dancehall artiste of the year said “But I still delivered for my people and rushed to the hospital right after I got off stage… ?Can’t express my gratitude enough to all who came to make it possible. #ATTWC17 Record Broken! I go find dem (sic)”.

Stonebwoy married Louisa, who is having her housemanship at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on June 16, 2017 at Tema at a special event that was exclusive to family and selected friends.