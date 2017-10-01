Stonebwoy’s wife injured in attack at Ashaiman concert

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, on Saturday escaped an attack on his life at Ashaiman, but his wife has been injured.

The BET 2015 best international act (Africa) had a knife slit through a tent in which he was dressing up for his ‘Ashaiman To The World Concert 2017’ (ATTWC17). The unidentified person(s) missed the musician but the knife cut the backside of his recently wedded wife, Dr. Louisa Asong Satekla, who is reportedly pregnant.

The artiste posted a picture of the cut tent on his Facebook page Sunday morning with a caption, “knife cuts through my tent, missed me as target and cuts wifey on her backside!”.

He said the incident occurred minutes before he mounted the stage to perform as the headline act at the concert at Saka Saka Park in Ashaiman, hosted by his Bhim Nation label and Zylofon media. Notwithstanding the attack, he said he went ahead to perform and gave his best before proceeding to check up on his wife at the hospital where she was rushed to after the incident.

The VGMA reggae dancehall artiste of the year said “But I still delivered for my people and rushed to the hospital right after I got off stage… ?Can’t express my gratitude enough to all who came to make it possible. #ATTWC17 Record Broken!”

Using hashtags, Stonebwoy indicated his humility does not make him weak, and that hatred has no cure, adding “I go find dem (sic)”.

Stonebwoy married Louisa, who is having her housemanship at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on June 16, 2017 at Tema at a special event that was exclusive to family and selected friends.