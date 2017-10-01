Stonebowy and Shatta Wale unite finally with epic performance

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Dancehall act Shatta Wale did not just brag by saying he will storm Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman to da World Concert which happened last Saturday, September 30 at Saka Saka Park, Accra.

Obviously, Stonebwoy was not sure of Shatta’s appearance until he finally stormed the venue with his ‘Militants’ on Saturday to prove his love for the brother.

According to Shatta Wale, there is no rivalry between them and that the love they both have for Ashaiman proves his point of being there to perform together with Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, hinted on his Facebook page that he might be a surprise act at Stonebwoy’s musical concert dubbed ‘Ashaiman to the World’.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy performed hit songs like ‘Kill ‘Em With Prayers, Ayoo and others.

To some, the arch enemies, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, performing together was a near impossibility considering the fact that they have for several years flayed each other over who is supreme when it comes to Dancehall music in Ghana.

Aside Shatta Wale’s appearance at Ashaiman to da World Concert, several artistes like LilWin, Kumi Guitar, Joyce Blessing, Kofi Kinaata, Becca, Obibinii, King Promise, Fancy Gadam, Patapaa, Teephlow, Kurl Songx were there.

