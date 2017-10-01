Sports women advised to unite and promote themselves

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine

2017-10-01

Madam Gifty Annan Myers first president of the Ghana Rugby Football Union has urged female sports personalities to unite and support themselves.

Speaking at the Women In Sports Association (WISA) third anniversary which was marked with a Health Walk and Awards Ceremony held at the forecourt of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, she said women must help each other and tell their own stories.

She recounted forming the Ghana Rugby Football Union and people wondered how a lady could lead in the organization of Rugby, which she did and rose to become an executive member of the African Rugby Union.

Madam Fredrika Mensa Davies of the National Sports Authority (NSA) commended the executives of WISA, a non-governmental organization for their vision to reward some outstanding sportswomen, which is going to motivate other young girls to do sports.

Madam Elizabeth King of the Ghana Hockey Association and a former GOC member advised girls and ladies involved in sports to be disciplined, courageous, determined and focused to succeed.

Rosalind Amoh, deputy sports editor of the Graphic Sports said females must prove that they can do it and cautioned female sports journalists to be bold but respectful and rub shoulders with the men.

Naa Darkua Dodoo, PRO of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) hinted that it is exciting working in sectors than men dominate, but with humility, confidence and hard work, one can be recognized and rewarded.

Rosemary Gaisie, president of WISA NGO expressed that the significance of the event is to let people know that hard work can be recognised and rewarded.

She emphasized that WISA NGO is not competing with any organisation, but to complement what others are doing to celebrate the success of stories of women in sports and help them turn their challenges into opportunities in promoting Ghana sports.

Madan Gloria Commodore, executive director of WISA NGO congratulated the awardees and urged them to strive for bigger honours. She thanked the media for backing the programme.

Among female sports personalities rewarded were:

Mona Captan Myers-Lamptey (Golf)

Leanier Addy (Only Female Executive GFA/GOC)

Yarkor Chavez Annan (Boxing)

Naa Amerley Turkson (Boxing)

Ethel Jacks (Table Tennis), Elizabeth King (Hockey)

Christie Dodoo (National Sports Authority)

Alberta Ampomah (Weight Lifting / Arm Wrestling)

Rosalind Amoh (Media – Print)

Fredericka Mensah-Davies (National Sports Authority)

Mavis Amanor (Media – Radio)

Senyuidzorm Awusi Adadevor (Media – Photo)

Sammy Heywood Okine (Media – Online) SPECIAL as only male

Dr. Deborah Cubagee (Mother, Women Sports)

Madam Habiba Attah (Mother, Football)

Gifty Naa Darkuah Dodoo (Only Female Executive (Boxing)

Gifty Annan Myers (Rugby/SWAG Patron)

Others are Margaret Simpson, Alice Anum, Vida Anim, Alberta Sackey, Adjoa Bayor and the national female football teams; Black Queens, Black Maidens, Black Princesses who have in recent times been doing quite well.

Posthumous awards went to the Late Gloria Oforiwaa aka “Bele bele” and former national hockey chairperson, Theodosia Okoh who designed the Ghana national flag.

The event was sponsored by Kwese Sports TV who presented decoders to the winners, Incentive Marketing who did the certificates, Accra Price who donated drinks for refreshments and others.