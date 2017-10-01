President embarks on 7-day tour of three Northern Region

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will from Monday, 2nd October, 2017, to Sunday, 8th October, 2017, embark on a 7-day tour of the three Northern Regions, as part of his tour of the country.

President Akufo-Addo will begin his tour with a 2-day visit to the Upper West Region, where, he will on Monday, inspect and commission the Wa Water Supply Project.

He will later, in the day, meet with the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, in Wa. The President will round off his tour of the Upper West Region with visits to Lawra, Nandom, Sissala and Tumu, where he will interact with the Chiefs and people of these towns.

Wednesday, 4th October, will see President Akufo-Addo commencing a 2-day tour of the Upper East Region with a durbar of Chiefs in Bolgatanga, and a visit to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

He will also visit the Vea dam, Tamne dam, and inspect ongoing works on the Bolgatanga-Bawku Road. On Friday, 6th October, President Akufo-Addo will begin his 3-day tour of the Northern Region with a courtesy call on the overlord of Mamprugu land, the Nayiri, Naa Bohigu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga. At Damongo, on the same day, the President is expected to call on the overlord of Gonjaland, the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa I.

At Yendi, on Saturday, 7th October, the President will call on the Regent of Dagbon, the Kampakuya Na, Yakubu Abdulai Andani II; and the Bolin Lana, Mahamadu Abdulai.

The President will also be in the Saboba constituency to interact with residents.

President Akufo-Addo will round off his tour of the Northern Region on Sunday, 8th October, with a visit to Salaga, where he will pay a courtesy call on the Kpembewura, Babanye Ndefosu II.

It will be recalled that in the run-up to the December 2016 election, on 1st September, 2016, the Kpembewura predicted a 53% margin of victory for then presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo, when the latter paid a courtesy call on him as part of his campaign tour of the Northern Region.

The President ends his tour of Northern Region with a visit to the Avnash Rice Mills in Nyankpala, in the Tolon constituency, before returning to Accra.