Peter Amewu ‘fingered’ in Unibank-Korle Bu saga

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Source: Peacefmonline.com

2017-10-01

John Peter Amewu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506875509_306_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu has been implicated in the Unibank/Korle-bu A-Plus cum Police CID saga.

According to Kwesi Pratt Jnr, per the statement given by the CEO of Korlebu, the Minister was part of those who intervened in the issue and wondered why the police did not invite him to assist in the investigation.

His comment comes on the back of corruption allegations leveled against Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye.

The two were accused of forcing or putting pressure on the CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Felix Anyah, to give back a revenue-collection contract to UniBank after the same contract had been given to a wholly-foreign-owned bank, for which reason musician, Kwame A-Plus, had accused them of corruption.

Those involved in this issue: Francis Asenso-Boakye, Abu Jinapor, A-Plus and Dr Anyah were invited by the police to assist in investigation into the corruption allegation after President Akufo Addo directed the CID to look into the matter.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s “Alhaji and Alhaji”, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, said “in the statement given by Dr Anyah, those who made the intervention were: Asenso-Boakye, Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and the Minister for Health. So why are we dealing with just two (Asenso and Jinapor)?”

According to him, he can appreciate the involvement of the Minister of Health in the matter, but does not understand “why the Lands and Natural Resources Minister was involved”. He feels the police should have also invited Peter Amewu and the Minister of Health to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, he has described the debate surrounding A-Plus’ allegation and twist of events as ‘much ado about nothing’.