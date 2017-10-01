Patrick Razak describes Maxwell Konadu as a great coach after WAFU success

Hearts of Oak diminutive winger Patrick Razak has described Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu as a great coach following the success of the Black Stars B in the WAFU Championship.

Ghana emerged winners of the 16-nation tournament despite their disappointing outing from the CHAN tournament at the back of a home defeat to Burkina Faso.

And the swift winger who assisted three times in the final game to see Ghana maul Nigeria 4-1 insists Maxwell is a great coach and must stay on as the coach of the Black Stars B.

“He is great coach, no doubt about that,” Razak told Metro TV.

“He is a motivator and understands his job. He knows when to bring me on and tells me exactly what I should do when am on the pitch.

“He must continue to do his good job for the country. He is a great teacher,” he added.

Razak was a key member of Maxwell’s side that listed the WAFU trophy and played ll the matches as a super-sub.

