Osu Community win 2017 Homowo Beach Soccer Cup

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine

2017-10-01

Osu community beach soccer team surprised fans and guests including the media when they beat Teshie community by four goals three to lift the first ever Homowo Beach Soccer Cup.

The tournament which was incidentally organized by Teshie Beach Soccer United, hence the players under rated the Osu lads who were a totally different squad from those who played in the Ghana Beach Soccer League for Osu Dolphins and African Angels.

Osu swept most of the honours as the best player of the tournament went to Erasmus Botchway and Prosper Quaye took the best goal keeper after a spectacular performance in all the matches at the Laboma Beach Soccer Arena.

The best scorer award went to Ebenezer Laryea of Nungua, whilst the best coach was taken by Edward Hammond of Osu.

Before reaching the final, Osu shocked Nungua with a penalty kicks victory and Teshie thrashed La 4-1.

La came back strongly in the third place match to beat Nugua 3-1.

All the matches were exciting to prove that beach soccer is alive in Ghana. In a fun match, GBSA officials beat a selected media side by five goals to three.

Yours Truly was coach of the media team featuring players like Wallace of Rainbow Radio, Fada and Nii Odai of Obonu FM, E.K Ameyaw of Accra FM and Theo Armah of Obonu TV.

The GBSA officials parading Nana Opoku, Dan Ankrah, Jonny Mawusi, Sandy, Nicho and Togo demonstrated that they are masters of their field.

After the final game, Dr. Bright Okoh of Greenfield Scientific Herbal Center advised the players to live healthy lifestyles.

Mr. Dormon representing McDan Shipping Company assured the players and fans of an improved organization in the programme of the next edition.

The Homowo Beach Soccer Tournament was sponsored by Greenfield Scientific Herbal Center, McDan Shipping,Laboma Beach Resort, Ice Plas Water, Esga Cottage Catering and Best Brain International School.

Theo Armah, Team Manager of Teshie Beach Soccer United who are the hosts of the event thanked all the communities that were represented and promised to expand the tournament to eight communities if corporate bodies in Accra and Tema support the laudable competition.