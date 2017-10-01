One Corner: Yaw Dabo dances with dog

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 October 2017

It is very hilarious as popular Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, popularly called ‘adwin kesee’ makes his own version of one corner dance craze with dogs and palm trees.

The comic actor, stood to the ground responding swiftly to the tunes of the song and twisting his waist with anything he touches.

In the hilarious video, Yaw Dabo, twerks his hips to the hypnotic rhythm of Patapaa’s song making some moves with dogs and palm trees.

His colleague actors, singers, footballers and even radio and TV presenters have all been caught in the craze since the emergence of Patapaa’s song about a month ago.

As the day goes by the song’s popularity rather increases instead of decreasing.

At this point we won’t be surprised if we see some big politician doing it next!

Adwin Kesee as affectionately called, is best known in local movies as “MED? WO SAA ARA”, “OUR FATHER”, “DABO ONAA PO” “Yaw DABO IN LOVE” among others.

